Cirkla will open $5M food packaging manufacturing facility in Georgia

Cirkla will open a new food packaging manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Ga. The company, which develops and manufactures molded plant fiber packaging as an alternative to plastic, will invest more than $5 million in the project.

The new facility will be located at the Gainesville 85 Business Center in Hall County. It will support Cirkla’s full portfolio of molded fiber products, including Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) and overwrap trays. Cirkla expects the expansion to create approximately 140 new jobs in Hall County over the next three years.

The facility will feature patent-pending technology, precision automation, in-house quality labs and expanded finishing capabilities. The company did not specify the facility’s size or production rate.

Cirkla strengthens U.S. foothold

Cirkla says the new facility will bring domestic manufacturing capability closer to customers.

“Our manufacturing in India runs at scale and has validated this technology in real production environments across some of the most demanding protein categories,” said Vaibhav Goel, CEO of Cirkla, in an Aug. 17 press release. “As U.S. demand has grown, so has the case for a domestic footprint – this facility brings that same capability closer to our customers, built for the national rollouts ahead.”

“Cirkla's choice to build their packaging solutions facility in the heart of one of Georgia's strongest export hubs is a testament to our state's logistics capabilities and assets,” said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Investments in infrastructure by the Georgia Ports Authority, including the brand-new Gainesville Inland Port, are helping deliver products to markets all over the world, and we look forward to Cirkla's success as a result.”

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