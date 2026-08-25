Unified Legacy invests $125 million to build precision manufacturing facility in Georgia

Unified Legacy Group plans to build a new precision manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. The company, which provides precision fabrication, machining and manufacturing solutions for the defense, aerospace, data center and industrial markets, is investing $125 million into the project and expects to create nearly 500 new jobs over the next several years.

Unified Legacy Group broke ground on the facility at Barnes Ferry Road in Macon-Bibb County on August 3. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and other state and local leaders attended the groundbreaking.

The new facility will expand Unified Legacy's manufacturing presence in Middle Georgia. The company's Unified Defense facility has operated in nearby Byron since 2022. The project represents a $125 million investment in Macon-Bibb County and is expected to bring hundreds of new career opportunities to the community.

More new manufacturing jobs for Georgia

In a recent quote, Eric Williams, CEO, Unified Legacy Group, said, “Breaking ground on this facility is a major milestone for our team and for Macon-Bibb County. We’re grateful for the partnership of Governor Kemp, Administrator Loeffler, and the entire Macon-Bibb community as we build for the future, and we look forward to investing in American manufacturing and bringing hundreds of new jobs to the community.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

DeltaX invests $141 million to build battery energy storage system manufacturing facility in Georgia

The first phase will include a 100,000-square-foot assembly facility at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe.

Siemens invests $185 million to build low-voltage electrical components manufacturing facility in Georgia

Buildout of the facility is expected to begin this November, with hiring for engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing roles planned for 2027.

Stow Group builds $46 million expansion in Georgia

The company said the investment would create 200 new jobs in the area.

Rivian holds groundbreaking on long-planned Georgia plant

The Atlanta-area plant was first announced in 2021. Construction is to properly begin next year.

Nefab opens new $9.5 million packaging factory in Georgia

The new Southeast Hub will expand the company’s production capacity for wood crates, corrugated packaging, and foam cushioning.



