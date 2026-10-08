A&W Custom Furniture expands upholstered furniture manufacturing facility in Mississippi

A&W Custom Furniture plans to expand its upholstered furniture manufacturing facility in Okolona, Miss. The company, which manufactures upholstered furniture specializing in sofas and sectionals, will invest $2.2 million into the project and create 20 new jobs.

As part of the expansion, A&W Custom Furniture will purchase the manufacturing facilities it currently leases and add a fourth production line. The company operates three production lines at its Chickasaw County facility and employs 72 workers.

The project also includes facility improvements and new equipment intended to increase production capacity and shore up ongoing sales growth.

The Mississippi Development Authority included the project under its Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Chickasaw County and the city of Okolona also provided support.

Company and government officials discuss expansion and job creation

“We are excited to see what the future holds here in Okolona,” said A&W Custom Furniture Owner Craig Wedel in a September press release. “So far, it has been great, and we have accomplished a lot. We are grateful for our community and everyone that has supported us on this journey.”

“A&W Custom Furniture’s growth is another great Mississippi success story,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “In just a few short years, this homegrown company has built a strong business and become an important part of the Okolona community.”

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