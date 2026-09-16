Hitachi Energy plans to open transformer manufacturing factory in Mississippi

Hitachi Energy plans to open a transformer manufacturing factory in Gallman, Miss., the company said in a Sept. 15 press release. Hitachi Energy, which is a leader in electrification and provides grid technologies, will invest $528 million into the project and create more than 700 new jobs.

The new factory will be located approximately 6.5 miles from Hitachi Energy’s existing Crystal Springs facility. The facility will be more than twice the size of the current plant, and will more than double transformer production capacity in Mississippi.

The additional capacity is intended to support growing demand for electricity across the United States.

Construction is expected to begin late in 2026, with transformer production scheduled to start in 2029. Once the new factory is ready, Hitachi Energy will transition transformer from the existing Crystal Springs facility to Gallman.

After production moves to Gallman, Hitachi Energy will continue to use the Crystal Springs building, now for warehousing, training or other operational needs.

Executive comments highlight the investment and manufacturing expansion

“Demand for electricity is growing rapidly, and the grid must grow with it,” said Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Hitachi Energy, in the press release. “This investment in Mississippi, our largest ever in the U.S., reflects our long-term commitment to American manufacturing and building the grid infrastructure that will help power America’s growth for decades to come.”

“This $528 million investment will create over 650 new jobs while expanding the domestic manufacturing capacity our country needs to meet growing demand,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

The project involves collaboration with federal, state, and local leaders, including the Mississippi Development Authority.

Manufacturers investing in Mississippi

Siemens Energy announces $1 billion for Mississippi plant, US expansions

The German industrial giant says it will expand facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Texas.

Southwark Metal Manufacturing Co. to build new $29 million Mississippi HVAC pipe plant

The company says the new factory will create 25 new jobs.

Lockers Manufacturing to open $9.7 million Mississippi expansion

The addition will add a new building and 25 new jobs to the site.

Modine invests $38M to expand data center chiller manufacturing facility in Mississippi

The facility upgrade will increase production capacity and create more than 450 new jobs.

Yancey Engineered Solutions invests $20.8M to locate manufacturing operations in Mississippi

The project is expected to be completed in the next three years.