Lockers Manufacturing to open $9.7 million Mississippi expansion

Lockers Manufacturing and the Mississippi Development Authority announced May 11 that Lockers would expand its production campus in Batesville, Mississippi with the purchase of a new building, $9.7 million in investments and 25 new positions producing wood and plastic lockers.

The company builds lockers and other storage products out of wood, phenolic, plastic laminate, and high-density polyethylene.

According to the Mississippi Development Authority, the state of Mississippi granted Lockers a Flexible Tax Incentive to secure the expansion and that a state agency for workforce training would help. MDA added that the city of Batesville and Panola County would also provide unspecified benefit to the project.

What people are saying

“Lockers Manufacturing is proud to be a state-of-the-art American manufacturer helping to make Mississippi a stronger place to live and work. We are grateful and proud to work with MDES, MDA, the Panola Partnership, the City of Batesville and AccelerateMS as we all support local manufacturing jobs and drive economic growth, which is critical to this local economy,” said Lockers Manufacturing CEO Keith Dunham. “With our governor’s support, coupled with national architectural firms who embrace our brand and allow us to participate in their specifications, Lockers Manufacturing is revitalizing the manufacturing community in Mississippi. We are thankful to have the national architectural relationships who embrace our ‘any design, any material, any technology’ slogan.”

“Mississippi doesn’t wait for opportunity — we build the environment where it happens,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “Lockers Manufacturing is expanding in Batesville because we deliver speed, certainty and a workforce ready to perform. We’re not interested in slow projects or lost time. We’re interested in results. And that’s exactly what this investment represents.”

“Mississippi competes by prioritizing speed so companies go from investing to making money faster, and Lockers Manufacturing is once again investing with confidence and expanding in a state that can keep up with that ambition,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “That’s what real economic development looks like — not promises, but execution. We clear the path and get out of the way so projects like this move forward without friction.”

Manufacturers investing in Mississippi

Southwark Metal Manufacturing Co. to build new $29 million Mississippi HVAC pipe plant

The company says the new factory will create 25 new jobs.

Siemens Energy announces $1 billion in new Mississippi plant and US expansions

The German industrial giant says it will expand facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Texas.

Firehawk Aerospace announces expansion into Mississippi rocket factory

The company’s CEO said the move would put it closer to end-to-end missile manufacturing.