La-Z-Boy Incorporated will expand furniture manufacturing facility in Missouri

La-Z-Boy Incorporated will expand its furniture manufacturing operations and construct a new distribution center in Neosho, Mo. The company, which designs, manufactures and sells furniture including recliners, will invest $23 million in the project and create up to 100 new jobs.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility will serve as a centralized distribution hub within La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s U.S. supply chain network. The Neosho manufacturing facility produces a significant portion of the company’s customized furniture.

The expansion will support the company’s operations in Neosho by adding distribution capacity alongside its existing manufacturing operations.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, which provides access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is estimated to receive $356,304 through the program, subject to verification of program requirements.

The company has also recently increased starting pay at its Neosho manufacturing facility, to $20 per hour.

Expansion expected to improve operational efficiency

“As home to one of La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s oldest manufacturing facilities, Neosho has been an integral part of our company for more than 50 years,” said Melinda Whittington, board chair, president, and CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, in an August press release. “This facility manufactures a significant portion of customized La-Z-Boy furniture and is critical in our ability to delight and inspire consumers.”

“Missouri is proud to see La-Z-Boy Incorporated continue to invest and grow in Neosho, reinforcing the strength of our manufacturing industry and the talented workforce that keeps it moving forward,” said Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.

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