Southwark Metal Manufacturing Co. to build new $29 million Mississippi HVAC pipe plant

Southwark Metal Manufacturing Co. will build a new factory in Hernando, Desoto County, Mississippi, spending $29 million on a new plant for producing HVAC sheet metal pipes and ducts. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, the new location will create 25 new jobs. Southwark Metal operates seven factories in the United States, including one in nearby Southaven, Mississippi, with 150 employees.

The MDA reported Southwark will receive tax incentives from the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive program, but did not specify the value of those tax incentives. DeSoto County and the city of Hernando will also provide assistance.

Construction on the factory is expected to finish by March next year.

In a statement, Southwark company leadership said the expansion in Hernando reflects the company’s support for local communities.

What people are saying

“Southwark has been family-owned since 1946, and our values remain rooted in supporting our employees and strengthening the communities we call home.” said Bill Spiegel, President, Southwark Metal Manufacturing Company. “Our continued investment in Hernando is a reflection of the talented workforce here and the strong local partnerships that make growth possible. We are proud to expand in DeSoto County, create new jobs and build on relationships that will sustain this community for years to come.”

“Southwark Metal Manufacturing is expanding in Mississippi because companies know this is a top state for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The company is creating new jobs, investing millions and proving that manufacturing thrives here. When companies succeed, local families and communities thrive right alongside them — that’s how we’ve built a stronger Mississippi and why our historic momentum continues.”

“Companies expand where they’ve already seen results and where growth makes solid business sense,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork. “Southwark Metal Manufacturing found both in DeSoto County — not once, but twice. Its Northwest Mississippi location allows the company to operate efficiently, stay competitive and keep moving forward without unnecessary obstacles. When businesses can execute without disruption, investments like this are the outcome.”

Manufacturers investing in Mississippi

