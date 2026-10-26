Rite-Hite expands manufacturing facility in Mississippi

Rite-Hite has expanded its loading dock equipment manufacturing facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi.



The 427,595-square-foot facility employs 201 people and produces loading dock levelers and vehicle restraints. The seven-month expansion doubled the facility’s occupied space and added manufacturing and staging areas, remodeled offices and break areas, and new employee locker rooms.



Rite-Hite also pledged $250,000 over five years to support nonprofit organizations serving DeSoto County, with an emphasis on education. The DeSoto County Dream Center was the first organization to receive a grant through the initiative.

Company executive discusses the expansion and workplace safety

“This achievement is a testament to our whole team caring about each other and the work they are doing,” said Rite-Hite Director of Manufacturing Jay Parker in an October press release. “Rite-Hite manufactures and sells products that help our customers maintain a safe and secure work environment, so safety is really important to us.”



“This was a great partnership from start to finish,” said Alex Rothermel of Arco Design/Build, which worked with Rite-Hite on the project. “The collaboration shows in the final product.”

Manufacturers investing in Mississippi

A&W Custom Furniture expands upholstered furniture manufacturing facility in Mississippi



The project includes the purchase of the manufacturing facilities the company currently leases, along with facility improvements and new equipment.



Hitachi Energy plans to open transformer manufacturing factory in Mississippi



Hitachi Energy’s largest single investment in the United States to date will expand domestic transformer production and create more than 700 jobs.



Lockers Manufacturing to open $9.7 million Mississippi expansion



The addition will add a new building and 25 new jobs to the site.



Southwark Metal Manufacturing Co. to build new $29 million Mississippi HVAC pipe plant



The company says the new factory will create 25 new jobs.



Siemens Energy announces $1 billion for Mississippi plant, US expansions



The German industrial giant says it will expand facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Texas.



