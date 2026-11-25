National Manufacturing Group has acquired A-1 Fiberglass, a fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) products manufacturer based in Nebraska.



The company, which specializes in custom-molded FRP, thermoformed plastics and metal fabrication, did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.



The acquisition expands National Manufacturing Group's domestic manufacturing footprint, adding production capacity and strengthening its presence in the central United States. The addition of A-1 Fiberglass also gives the company greater manufacturing flexibility and additional production resources to serve OEM customers across a range of industries.



By integrating A-1 Fiberglass into its existing network of manufacturing facilities, National Manufacturing Group expects to distribute production demands more effectively, improve operational efficiencies and increase its capacity to support existing customer programs and future growth.

Acquisition adds production capacity and expands geographic reach

“This acquisition represents another important step in the continued growth of National Manufacturing Group,” said Adam Fenton, CEO of National Manufacturing Group, in a November press release. “A-1 Fiberglass strengthens our manufacturing platform by adding valuable production capacity and extending our geographic reach. As our customers grow, we want to ensure we have the resources, flexibility, and infrastructure to grow alongside them.”

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