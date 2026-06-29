Fibrosan, Inc. announces new $16.8 million Michigan fiberglass factory

Fibrosan, Inc., a U.S.-based affiliate of Fibrosan Glass and Reinforced Polyester of Turkiye’s Yucel Group, will build a new fiberglass factory in Cassopolis, Michigan, according to a June 26 announcement from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. According to MEDC, the factory will cost the company about $16.8 million and create 32 new jobs.

The company produces fiberglass for a variety of purposes, but the new factory will support its growth in the North American RV market specifically. MEDC says the new factory was in part spurred by increased demand from U.S.-based recreational vehicle manufacturers Fibrosan found costly to supply via export. In a statement, the company’s CEO said the new factory is “the beginning of a new chapter” that would bring its operations closer to those of its customers.

MEDC reported the project will receive support in the form of a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant contingent on job creation, a State Education Tax abatement from the state and a real property tax abatement from the Village of Cassopolis.

What people are saying

“This facility is not the result of a decision we made recently. It is the result of a journey that started more than twenty years ago. Over those years, we invested in people, technology, capacity, and relationships. We learned the market, listened to our customers, and earned their trust and confidence step by step. Today, breaking ground in Cassopolis is not the end of that journey. It is just the beginning of a new chapter. We are proud to bring manufacturing closer to our customers, create opportunities in this community, and build a long-term sustainable future in North America,” said Erim Yucel, CEO, Fibrosan.

“Michigan is on the move and open for business, competing for and winning big projects in next-generation industries like auto manufacturing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s announcement will create 32 new good-paying jobs and help cement Michigan as the best place to chase the next big idea. Let’s keep working together to show the world that Michigan is the best place to build the future.”

“This project represents exactly the kind of investment that strengthens the long-term sustainability of the Village of Cassopolis. We are thrilled to welcome this family-owned company to our community and are confident this will be a strong and lasting partnership that benefits Cassopolis for generations to come,” added Emilie G. LaGrow, Esq., Cassopolis City Manager. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer and the MEDC for the Make It in Michigan strategy, which continues to focus on people, places, and projects that drive meaningful economic growth. Through this investment by Fibrosan and the continued support of our state partners, Cassopolis remains a strong model of the important role rural communities play in Michigan’s economy. I am exceptionally proud of the work of our Village team and thankful for the support of President Johnson as we worked together to bring this project to Cassopolis, proving once again that the Village of Cassopolis is small, rural, and exceptional.”

Manufacturers investing in Michigan

Adrian Steel to spend $43.4 million on Michigan expansion

The 110,000-square-foot expansion to its existing factory will employ 40.

Saginaw Control & Engineering to spend $50 million on Michigan expansion

The move is expected to create 95 new jobs.

Chobani to spend $567 million on Michigan beverage plant expansion

The expansion is expected to more than double the size of the factory workforce.