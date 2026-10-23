Accumold breaks ground on micro-molding manufacturing expansion in Iowa

Accumold has broken ground on a micro-molded components manufacturing facility expansion in Ankeny, Iowa. The company, which produces precision micro-molded components, is investing $33.25 million in the project, which is expected to create around 150 new jobs.



The approximately 53,000-square-foot fourth building on Accumold’s Ankeny campus will primarily be used for production. Completion is scheduled for February 2028.



The expansion will provide space for additional equipment and technology, expanded quality and tooling capabilities, and more technical and administrative resources. The added capacity is intended to accommodate new customer programs and allow the company to support existing customers as their production needs grow.



The anticipated 150 positions will span production, quality, tooling, administration and other areas. The Weitz Company of Des Moines is serving as general contractor, and SVPA Architects of West Des Moines is providing architectural services.



The building will be engineered to resist an EF-5 tornado, with the design intended to strengthen employee protection and maintain business continuity during disruptions.



Accumold currently employs approximately 425 people at its Ankeny operations and ships precision micro-molded components to customers in more than 30 countries.

Expansion to strengthen production capacity and supply reliability

Accumold President and CEO Roger Hargens said the expansion would support customer growth and invest in the company's workforce.



“This expansion gives us the space, technology and capabilities to keep growing alongside our customers,” he said in an October press release. “It is also an investment in Ankeny and in the people whose skill and commitment make our work possible.”



Hargens also highlighted the importance of protecting employees and maintaining reliable component supplies.



“Our customers depend on precision, quality, and a reliable supply of components,” added Hargens. “As we expand our production capabilities, we are also strengthening our ability to protect our team and support our customers through disruptions.”

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