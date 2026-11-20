Siemens has opened a medium-voltage power infrastructure skid assembly factory near Raleigh, N.C. The facility is expected to support up to 200 new skilled manufacturing jobs.



The 131,000-square-foot facility expands Siemens' factory integration capabilities for medium-voltage power infrastructure. It will assemble, integrate and test various power infrastructure configurations, including factory-assembled power skids.



Moving assembly, integration and testing into a controlled manufacturing environment is intended to simplify deployment, reduce on-site work and improve quality, consistency and project predictability. The factory-assembled skids will help customers bring critical infrastructure online more efficiently.



Siemens will collaborate with education and workforce partners, including Wake Technical Community College, to develop manufacturing talent.



Through training initiatives, the organizations are providing new employees with foundational mechanical, electrical and manufacturing skills.

Siemens highlights workforce development and manufacturing partnership

"Customers are looking for solutions that help simplify project execution while maintaining the quality and reliability they expect from Siemens," said Jon Hill, president of Electrification and Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA, in a November press release. “We’re equally committed to investing in the skilled workforce needed to meet that demand, developing the next-gen workforce and creating new career opportunities in our local communities.”



“Siemens’ investment in Raleigh creates opportunities for our residents and strengthens our region’s manufacturing workforce,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “Through Operation Boot Camp, our onboarding training partnership with Siemens, Wake Tech is preparing new employees to succeed from day one. Together, we’re connecting people with rewarding careers and building the skilled workforce that companies need to grow.”

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