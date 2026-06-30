Goldhofer to build US headquarters, factory in North Carolina

Goldhofer Inc. will build a stateside headquarters and its first U.S. production facility in Carawba County, North Carolina. According to a June 30 statement from the North Carolina commerce department, the site will cost $19.5 million, span 80,000 square feet, and create 80 new jobs at the site.

The new location will be the German manufacturer of heavy transport and airport ground vehicle’s in the United States. Globally, the company employs roughly 1,000 people and operates in Europe, North America, India and the Middle East. It produces heavy-duty trailers, mechanical and self-propelled, and other airport technology products.

To attract the project, the state cleared a $200,000 performance-based grant once job creation and capital investment targets are met.

In statements, company leadership said North Carolina was a clear choice for relocation due to its manufacturing infrastructure.

What people are saying

“When we thought about where Goldhofer needs to grow in North America, North Carolina kept rising to the top,” said David Weinmann, Goldhofer Inc. CEO. “Skilled people, solid infrastructure, and a business environment that supports manufacturing. We’re committing to the US for the long haul, and Hickory is where we will start the next chapter.”

“We are delighted to welcome Goldhofer to Catawba County,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina has more advanced manufacturing talent than any other state in the Southeast, offering global companies a skilled workforce, a strong ecosystem for innovation, and a great business climate for growth.”

“German companies and North Carolina share a commitment to workforce development,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Combined with our East Coast location and our exceptional quality of life, our continued investments in talent and innovation position North Carolina to attract and grow foreign investment for years to come.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

JetZero to build $4 billion airplane factory in North Carolina

The company plans to hire more than 14,000 over the next decade.

AbbVie to build new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical campus in North Carolina

The company expects to create 734 positions for manufacturing operators, lab technicians, and scientists at the site.

Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina

The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.