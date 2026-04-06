Siemens Mobility opens new $220 million passenger rail factory in North Carolina

Siemens Mobility held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new passenger rail factory in Lexington, North Carolina on April 6. According to the German industrial company, the $220 million, 200-acre factory is already in production and on track to ship its first passenger rail coaches by next summer. The company also noted the site has already hired 375 employees of an anticipated 506 through 2028.

The project was secured by North Carolina in part for its proximity to Amtrak’s lines on the East Coast, as well as a job development investment grant from the State of North Carolina. According to the state governor’s office, the state’s Economic Investment Committee authorized a $5,636,700 grant spread over 12 years of operation: the governor’s office said it expected a return to the state economy of about $1.6 billion over the same timeframe.

In statements, company leadership emphasized the location’s proximity to the East Coast rail corridor. State and federal officials anticipated the new factory would improve North Carolina’s industrial economy and usher in “a new era of passenger rail” in the United States, including Amtrak’s new Airo fleet of passenger carriages.

What people are saying

“Our $220 million investment in Lexington reflects our long-term commitment to American manufacturing and to the communities that help power our industry,” said Tobias Bauer, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America. “By creating more than 500 skilled jobs and expanding our U.S. production and service footprint, we are bringing advanced rail manufacturing closer to our East Coast customers while strengthening support for partners across the country. With a truly end-to-end rail portfolio built in America, we are well positioned to help shape the next chapter of American rail.”

“North Carolina is a hub for innovation and a leader in advanced manufacturing and the clean tech economy,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “Siemens Mobility’s new facility will create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Davidson County and strengthen our state’s economy by nearly $1.6 billion over the next decade. This investment is a win for the entire State of North Carolina, and it strengthens our leadership in shaping the future of passenger rail in America.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary Duffy, America is building again,” said Federal Railroad Administrator David Fink. “Siemens’ new North Carolina plant showcases America's investment in building a world-class rail system that will be a critical piece of the American economy. Siemens' plant will fuel economic growth, create high-quality jobs, and deliver reliable transit for American families.”

"The Amtrak trainsets built at the Siemens Lexington facility will play a critical role in delivering a new era of passenger rail, starting with our Airo fleet, which will be the first trains manufactured at this site," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "This facility reflects the growing momentum behind passenger rail in America and our shared commitment to building an even more reliable network.”

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