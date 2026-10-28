Mitsubishi Power plans $490 million manufacturing facility expansion in Georgia

Mitsubishi Power Americas plans to expand its manufacturing facility near Pooler, Ga. The company, which provides power generation solutions including gas, steam and aero-derivative turbines, power trains and environmental control systems, will invest $490 million in the project and create more than 220 new jobs.



The expansion at Savannah Machinery Works, located at 1000 Pine Meadow Drive, will add 450,000 square feet to the existing facility. The additional space will be used to manufacture parts for gas turbines.



The company plans to hire workers for manufacturing, operations, heavy machinery and technician roles. The project is being supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

Mitsubishi Power executives discuss the expansion

Mitsubishi Power Americas CEO Bill Newsom said the investment will support the company's manufacturing capacity and workforce as demand for power increases.



“Meeting the growing demand for power will require investment in facilities, in our supply chain, and in our workforce – which is what we’re building here at Savannah Machinery Works,” he said. “This expansion strengthens American manufacturing and gives our people the advanced capabilities they need as they continue to deliver for our customers and help electricity growth across the Americas for decades to come.”



Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison highlighted the project's investment and employment impact on the community.



“This was a very highly competitive project that is the largest investment to date on behalf of Mitsubishi Power Americas and will create meaningful new job opportunities for our community,” said Tollison.

Manufacturers investing in Georgia



Mayville Engineering Company plans metal fabrication manufacturing facility in Georgia



Renovations and equipment investments are expected to be phased in over the next several years.



Siemens invests $185 million to build low-voltage electrical components manufacturing facility in Georgia



Buildout of the facility is expected to begin this November, with hiring for engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing roles planned for 2027.



Unified Legacy to spend $125 million on Georgia metal fabrication expansion



The company plans to hire 500 at a new factory location in Macon.



UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant



The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.



Pratt & Whitney spending $200 million to expand Georgia aircraft engine factory



The new expansion is expected to initially create 15 new jobs.