Tronix3D plans to expand its 3D printing and manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh, Penn. The company, which provides 3D printing services for the robotics, automotive, aerospace, medical and defense industries, is making a nearly $4 million investment in the project, which will create 47 new jobs over the next three years while retaining 18 existing full-time positions.



The expansion will increase Tronix3D's production space from 3,700 to 12,000 square feet, more than tripling its current footprint. The company is relocating from the third to the fourth floor of its facility at 6901 Lynn Way in Pittsburgh.



The additional space will increase production capacity and allow the company to serve more customers in the defense and robotics industries.



The Shapiro Administration is providing $200,000 in support of the project.

Tronix3D executive discusses the expansion

“Tronix3D is grateful for the Commonwealth’s support as we expand our advanced manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Vindler, CEO of Tronix3D, in a November press release provided to Plant Services. “This investment will allow us to increase our production capacity, create 47 new jobs over the next three years, and continue supporting critical industries including robotics, defense, aerospace, and Physical AI right here in Pennsylvania.”



“Tronix3D’s growth demonstrates the incredible strength and trajectory of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s advanced manufacturing and technology ecosystem,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance. “Expanding operations in Pittsburgh not only creates valuable jobs but also bolsters the supply chains powering our region’s key sectors – from robotics to aerospace. We’re grateful for the Shapiro Administration’s partnership in backing innovative, high-growth companies that are shaping our region’s economic future.”

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