GE Vernova invests $138 million to expand power transmission manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

GE Vernova plans to expand its power transmission manufacturing facility in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. The company, which produces high-voltage circuit breakers, switchgear products, and instrument transformers, is investing $138 million in the facility and expects to create approximately 275 new high-skilled manufacturing jobs through 2028.

The expansion will modernize and increase manufacturing capacity at the Charleroi facility, helping shorten lead times for critical grid components. The new positions will include wiring technicians, mechanics, test technicians, logistics coordinators and supply chain specialists, with additional hiring planned through 2030.

The Charleroi project is part of GE Vernova's broader plan to invest nearly $1.3 billion across its U.S. manufacturing facilities and research centers between 2025 and 2028. Combined with other investments, the company expects to invest $166 million in Western Pennsylvania and create more than 700 highly skilled manufacturing jobs across Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania investment supports electrification and grid modernization

In a recent quote, Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova, said, “Expanding our manufacturing capacity in Pennsylvania is a cornerstone of our strategy to meet the energy needs of an increasingly electrified world while helping modernize our nation's grid infrastructure," said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. "By investing in American manufacturing and our workforce, we are strengthening the domestic supply chain and helping deliver the essential technologies our customers need to build a more reliable and resilient grid."

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, added, “From day one, my administration has worked to make Pennsylvania a leader on economic development, supporting Pennsylvania businesses and workers to keep our Commonwealth moving forward. As part of that work, we identified energy and manufacturing as two key pillars of opportunity – sectors in which we’re poised to lead and continue to grow. It’s clear that strategy is paying off as companies like GE Vernova choose the Commonwealth as the place to expand and invest in, creating good-paying jobs that strengthen our communities and position our Commonwealth to lead the future of energy and advanced manufacturing.”

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania

Nokia spending $30 million to expand Pennsylvania semiconductor operations

The Finnish tech company will spend $30 million on its Allentown semiconductor test-and-package site.

Mondi to consolidate manufacturing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The packaging company is relocating 170 manufacturing jobs into a single location.

John Brother Holdings to spend $10.9 million, revive wood component factory

The Pennsylvania company expects to keep 465 workers on and eventually hire 78 more.

Berwick Industries to spend $5 million purchasing closed Pennsylvania ribbon and bow factory

The re-opened gift wrapping products factory is expected to create 125 jobs.

Johnson & Johnson to spend $1 billion on new cell therapy plant in Pennsylvania

The new site is expected to employ 500 to produce medicines for cancer, neurological, and immune-mediated diseases.



