Honda plans to open $3B auto manufacturing plant in Ohio

Honda plans to open an automotive manufacturing plant in Central Ohio, near its existing East Liberty and Marysville Auto Plants, with production expected to begin in 2029 pending final government approvals.



The company, which produces Honda and Acura automobiles, is investing $3 billion into the project and expects to create more than 2,000 new jobs.



The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 240,000 vehicles and the flexibility to manufacture hybrid-electric, gasoline-powered and battery-electric vehicles. The facility will support Honda's expanding hybrid vehicle lineup and future production needs.



Honda plans to implement automation, data-driven technologies and flexible production systems at the facility to improve efficiency, quality and competitiveness. These systems will allow the company to adjust production based on customer demand, market conditions and electrification trends.



The project will be part of a broader manufacturing investment across Honda's operations in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia. The company is also expanding production of hybrid-electric vehicles, engines and hybrid systems at existing facilities.

Honda executives discuss manufacturing investment

“These investments strengthen America’s role as a cornerstone of Honda’s global future and reflect our confidence in our more than 30,000 Honda associates and the strength of American manufacturing,” said Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., in a November press release. “By expanding our comprehensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, we will be better positioned to serve our customers and contribute to the economic vitality of the communities where we operate.”



“Honda's leadership could have chosen to build this plant anywhere in the world, but they chose Ohio because there are so many advantages to being here,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “For almost half a century, Honda and Ohio have grown together, and generations of families have built their careers on Honda's manufacturing lines. Today's announcement isn't just an investment in a new facility - it's an investment in Ohio's people and Ohio's future.”

Manufacturers investing in Ohio

Mars to invest $1.4 billion in U.S. manufacturing and operations in 2027



The commitment includes increased manufacturing capacity in Ohio and Utah.



Kreate plans $100M manufacturing facility in Ohio



The facility will deploy 32 new ENGEL molding systems, FANUC robotics, autonomous material handling and Krevera read-write AI.



Nestlé Purina PetCare has opened pet food factory in Ohio



The facility is designed to quickly adapt to changing consumer needs across Purina's portfolio of brands.



Anduril Industries opens Fury autonomous aircraft manufacturing facility in Ohio



The Fury production line at Arsenal-1 is capable of producing up to 150 aircraft annually in its current configuration.



Velocity Group opens electronic and electro-mechanical products manufacturing plant in Ohio



The new plant will triple the company's production capacity and consolidate its three previous facilities under one roof.