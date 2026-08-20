Velocity Group opens electronic and electro-mechanical products manufacturing plant in Ohio

Velocity Group has opened a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cambridge, Ohio. The company, which specializes in high-mix, low- to mid-volume assembly, injection molding and tooling for electronic and electro-mechanical products, is expanding its production capacity to support larger, more complex and higher-precision components and assemblies.

The facility will add more than 25,000 square feet of production space and consolidate the company’s three previous facilities at one location. The plant includes new machinery and expanded capabilities for industrial, electronics, and medical applications.

New capabilities include advanced insert molding and overmolding using a vertical double-station injection molding press. The equipment will produce complex components combining plastic with metal inserts, electrical contacts, magnets and other embedded parts.

A new horizontal injection molding press will support large-part molding and the consolidation of multiple parts into a single molded piece, reducing assembly time and improving product performance. The facility also includes a Swiss CNC lathe to strengthen precision machining for small, tight-tolerance components such as connectors, shafts, fittings and medical device parts.

The plant will provide injection molding in an FDA Class 7 clean room for medical device manufacturing, providing contamination control and eliminating the need for a separate sterilization process. The company also expects to more than double its sub-assembly and assembly capacity to support larger electromechanical assemblies and automation projects involving several hundred individual components.

Integrating production at one location is expected to reduce supply chain complexity, accelerate product development and speed to market, facilitate collaboration, reduce material handling and strengthen quality control. The facility will also support Velocity Group’s lean manufacturing, ISO-13485 and ISO-9001 initiatives.

The company’s services include design-for-manufacturing, component assembly, tool design, injection molding, rapid iteration and product optimization for manufacturability.

Domestic manufacturing supports expanded production capabilities

In a recent quote, Kent Savage, founder and executive chairman, Velocity Group, said, “Manufacturers are increasingly looking for domestic suppliers that can move quickly, scale production and provide a broad range of capabilities under one roof. Our new plant meets all of these needs in critical industry sectors where surging demand and aggressive delivery timelines require close collaboration and domestic partners with the expertise, technology, proximity and capacity to support increasingly sophisticated componentry needs."

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