Nestlé Purina PetCare has opened pet food factory in Ohio

Nestlé Purina PetCare has opened a dry pet food manufacturing factory in Batavia, Ohio. The company has invested more than $550 million in the project, and says it has created hundreds of jobs in Clermont County.

The 1.3 million-square-foot facility is designed to help meet consumer demand for pet food while providing greater flexibility and efficiency across Purina's manufacturing network. The factory currently employs more than 430 associates and is expected to grow to more than 500 team members.



The facility is designed to feed approximately eight million pets annually, producing Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Dog Chow. The 10-plus-story facility incorporates advanced food safety systems, digital manufacturing tools, robotics and automation to support production.



A Manufacturing Experience Center at the site enables visitors, students and community leaders to learn about modern manufacturing.



Purina also announced two $30,000 grants through the Purina Foundation during the grand opening. The League for Animal Welfare will use its grant to create housing for shelter dogs. Impacting Tomorrow will use its funding for its Companion Care Project, which provides pet supplies and veterinary assistance to local families facing financial hardship.





Factory combines digital manufacturing, robotics and automation



The Batavia facility combines advanced food safety systems, digital manufacturing tools, robotics and automation with an automated storage and retrieval system to support production and adapt to changing consumer needs.



"What makes Batavia special is the combination of cutting-edge technology and an exceptional team," said Mike Ferritto, Batavia factory manager, in an August press release. "This facility represents the very best of Purina's manufacturing expertise and our associates are bringing that vision to life every day.”



"Today is a great day for Clermont County as Nestlé Purina officially opens its new pet food factory in Ohio, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the region," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Ohio is truly the heart of opportunity, and this investment will have long-lasting impacts on the local economy and the people who live here."

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