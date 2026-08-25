Anduril Industries opens Fury autonomous aircraft manufacturing facility in Ohio

Anduril Industries has opened a Fury aircraft manufacturing facility, named Arsenal-1 in Columbus, Ohio. The company, which develops autonomous systems including Fury, has committed $910.5 million in capital investment and 4,008 new production and service jobs by 2035.

Anduril began Fury production work at Arsenal-1 in March, three months ahead of its original target to begin manufacturing in July. The first Ohio-built Fury rolled off the production line July 27, 557 days after Anduril announced plans for the project.

The Fury production line is capable of producing up to 150 aircraft annually in its current configuration. In June, the U.S. Air Force selected Anduril to move the FQ-44 into production.

At full buildout, Arsenal-1 is planned as a five-million-square-foot advanced manufacturing campus on 500 acres near Rickenbacker International Airport. The facility will have runway access for testing and development.

Arsenal-1 is designed to manufacture multiple autonomous systems at high volume for the U.S. and its allies. Once completed, the campus is expected to have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of autonomous systems. The project represents the largest single job creation project in Ohio history with 2035 projected completion date.

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Wieland breaks ground on $27 million Ohio plant

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