Mars to invest $1.4 billion in U.S. manufacturing and operations in 2027

Mars plans to invest an estimated $1.4 billion in its U.S. manufacturing and operations footprint in 2027, including expanded manufacturing capabilities and facility modernization across its operations.

The company, which produces food, snacking and pet care products and services, plans investments to expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate product innovation and strengthen supply chain resilience. The expansion, the largest investment Mars has ever done in a single year.

Specifically, the investment will include:

Expanding manufacturing capacity at the Trü Frü snack facility in Salt Lake City to 17 million frozen products annually

A $49 million investment in Mars wet pet food facility in Columbus, Ohio, creating the capacity to produce over 400 million Lickable Treat pouches annually

Modernization of existing facilities

Improvements to operational efficiency

An expanded portfolio of products and services

The company said 94% of Mars products sold in the U.S. are manufactured domestically.

Executives comment on U.S. manufacturing investment and growth

“As Mars marks 115 years in business, our commitment to American manufacturing has never been stronger,” said Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Inc., in a November press release. “Ninety-four percent of the Mars products sold in the U.S. are made here, reflecting decades of investment in our people, operations and the communities in which we do business. Our continued investments build for the future – expanding our manufacturing capabilities, accelerating growth across our portfolio and services and ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of consumers for generations to come.”

Manufacturers investing in Ohio

Nestlé Purina PetCare has opened pet food factory in Ohio

The facility is designed to quickly adapt to changing consumer needs across Purina's portfolio of brands.

Bayer plans $2.2 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Ohio

The flexible, modular campus will need about 600 new employees.

Anduril Industries opens Fury autonomous aircraft manufacturing facility in Ohio

The Fury production line at Arsenal-1 is capable of producing up to 150 aircraft annually in its current configuration.

Mars invests $2B to expand food and pet care manufacturing facilities in the United States

The investment includes a new $240 million Nature’s Bakery facility in Utah and a $450 million Royal Canin site in Ohio.

Fox Tank invests $8M in new steel tank manufacturing facility in Ohio

Fox Tank is relocating operations and acquiring assets from a recently closed company to grow its presence in the oil and gas industry.