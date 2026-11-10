Lockheed Martin plans $420 million missile manufacturing expansion in Arkansas

Lockheed Martin plans to expand its missile manufacturing operations in Camden, Ark., with a $420 million investment expected to create 650 new full-time jobs over five years. The company, which manufactures aerospace, defense and advanced technology systems, will increase production capacity for two missile programs.

Lockheed Martin's Camden Operations facility spans 2.2 million square feet across 2,427 acres in Highland Industrial Park. The existing site manufactures seven U.S. Department of War programs. It has delivered more than 700,000 missiles and rockets over the past four decades.

The company also broke ground in January 2026 on a Munitions Acceleration Center in Camden. The center is designed to prepare workers to manufacture weapons platforms using advanced manufacturing, robotics and digital technologies. That project followed an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to increase annual THAAD interceptor production capacity from 96 to 400 units.

Expanding production capacity and strengthening the defense supply chain

“Lockheed Martin is investing at unprecedented speed and scale to expand manufacturing capacity and deliver the critical capabilities our warfighters need, faster,” said Adam Bailey, Camden site general manager at Lockheed Martin, in a November press release. “For more than four decades, Camden has played a vital role in strengthening our nation’s defense, and this investment marks another significant step in accelerating production, advancing next-generation manufacturing and creating 650 new jobs.”

“Industry is growing all across Arkansas, but there’s no place seeing faster growth for a better purpose than Camden as it helps rebuild America’s defense industrial base,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Lockheed Martin is relying on South Arkansas to supply American warfighters and our allies all across the world, and Arkansans are answering the call.”

Manufacturers investing in Arkansas

Sediver USA to expand West Memphis factory, create 40 jobs

The expansion follows a production milestone of 5 million power-line insulators manufactured at the site.

AmerCable to spend $10 million on Arkansas cable factory expansion

The 26,000-square-foot expansion will create 13 new jobs.

Morin, metal architecture manufacturer, opens new $15 million Arkansas factory

Local media reported the site will create 25 jobs in its first phase of operations.

Owens Corning opens new $60 million foam board insulation plant in Arkansas

The site will be operational by the end of the year, the company said, and create 50 jobs.

LaCroix Precision Optics invests $13.8M to expand optics manufacturing facility in Arkansas

The expansion will add 18,750 square feet of space and support a 10-year military contract while creating more than 100 new jobs.