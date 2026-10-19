Lockheed Martin plans to expand aerospace operations in Colorado

Lockheed Martin plans to expand its Space division’s operations at existing facilities in Douglas County and Jefferson County, Colorado, adding up to 1,250 jobs over the next four years. The company, which researches, designs, develops and manufactures aerospace, defense and security systems, did not disclose the amount of money it will invest in the expansion.



The new positions will include cybersecurity engineers, software engineers, technicians and administrative services roles. The expansion is intended to support the company’s delivery of solutions for customers’ needs.



The company’s existing Colorado operations support the production of weather, communications and GPS satellites, national defense systems and spacecraft, including vehicles developed for human and robotic space exploration.

Lockheed Martin highlights Colorado’s aerospace workforce

“Our growth is a direct reflection of the vibrant ecosystem here in Colorado,” Kate Watts, vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Strategy and Business Development, said in an October press release. “Together, we're building more than systems and satellites. We're building careers, communities and a future where Colorado continues to lead the world in space.”



“Colorado is a national leader in aerospace innovation and Lockheed Martin's investment delivers up to 1,250 good-paying jobs for Coloradans over the next four years,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Coloradans are building the future of aerospace, and this expansion strengthens our nation-leading aerospace industry and our economy.”

Manufacturers investing in Colorado

Azure Printed Homes opens new Colorado Factory



The company didn't disclose how much it would spend on the site, which is expected to employ 50.



Swire Coca-Cola, USA invests $475 million to build beverage manufacturing facility in Colorado



The new facility is expected to produce more than 230 beverage options across more than 60 brands once operational.



Entegris receives $75 million from CHIPS Act to build Colorado facility and support the semiconductor supply chain



Operation at the plant is expected to begin in 2025, with 600 new jobs being created in the process.