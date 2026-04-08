AmerCable to spend $10 million on Arkansas cable factory expansion

AmerCable, a manufacturer of electric, control, and instrumentation cables announced April 8 it would expand its El Dorado, Arkansas manufacturing site. The $10 million expansion will add 26,000 square feet to the company’s existing El Dorado location and create 13 new jobs over three years.

Company leadership said the expansion will also add capacity for more medium-voltage cable lines for data center, mining, and industrial companies. The expansion is expected to start in the third quarter.

The expansion announcement follows the January 2025

What people are saying

“Since 1978, AmerCable has been a cornerstone of the El Dorado community, employing more than 250 people to manufacture jacketed electrical power, control, and instrumentation cables recognized for their quality around the world,” said Stan Calloway, AmerCable’s Vice President of Operations. “This expansion will upgrade the facility to relieve certain manufacturing line constraints and enable the launch of additional medium voltage products. These investments will support new and existing customer demand across data center, global mining, and industrial markets, while adding 13 jobs in El Dorado.”

“El Dorado has long been a hub for Arkansas manufacturing, and AmerCable’s expansion builds on that legacy,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m excited to see this investment bring new jobs, strengthen key industries, and keep South Arkansas moving forward.”

“AmerCable is helping power the global economy with its power and instrumentation cables produced in El Dorado, Arkansas. Now, the company is expanding in El Dorado with a $10 million investment that will create 13 new jobs,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “With this expansion, AmerCable and its parent company Mattr Corp. are investing in a community with a proven workforce and a supportive business climate, and we thank them for their confidence in El Dorado and Arkansas. This is a significant investment that was made possible thanks to the leadership in El Dorado that prioritizes creating an environment where companies can thrive.”

Manufacturers investing in Arkansas

Sediver USA to expand West Memphis factory, create 40 jobs

The latest announcement follows another, smaller expansion at the same site in August 2025.

Morin, metal architecture manufacturer, opens new $15 million Arkansas factory

Local media reported the site will create 25 jobs in its first phase of operations.

Owens Corning opens new $60 million foam board insulation plant in Arkansas

The site will be operational by the end of the year, the company said, and create 50 jobs.

Investments in data center infrastructure

Eaton to open new $30 million Nebraska switchgear factory

The power management company said the plant would be needed to meet demand from AI data centers.

Arm Inc. to spend $71 million on Texas semiconductor lab expansion

The Texas governor’s office said the project would create 320 jobs at the Austin site.

Siemens Energy announces $1 billion in new Mississippi plant and US expansions

The German industrial giant says it will expand facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Texas.