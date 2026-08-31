Raytheon completes $50M expansion of electronic warfare manufacturing facility

Raytheon has completed the expansion of its electronic warfare and radar systems manufacturing facility in Forest, Mississippi, the company announced on Aug. 27. Raytheon, which provides defense for land, air, sea and space, invested $50 million into the project.

Raytheon cites workforce, infrastructure and production capabilities

The expansion is expected to create 100 high-skill jobs by 2028.



“Completing this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to Forest and the state of Mississippi,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval opwer at Raytheon, in a press release. “Together with state and local partners, we're building the workforce, infrastructure and capabilities needed to boost production in support of critical national defense programs.”



Raytheon has added 17,000 square feet to the Forest manufacturing facility, bringing the site to 445,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The facility will serve as a hub for the production, testing and integration of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pods for the U.S. Navy and Australian government, as well as other airborne radar programs.

Wave of facility expansions began in 2013

Over the past decade, Raytheon has completed three facility expansions at the Forest site totaling $280 million in capital investment. The previous projects included a 20,000-square-foot addition in 2013 and a 50,000-square-foot radar production and testing facility completed in 2020.



“Raytheon's expansion is not only a great economic development win for Mississippi but also an important investment in America's national security,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in the press release. “I'm incredibly proud of the role Mississippi plays in defending our nation and supporting the men and women who protect our freedoms.”

Manufacturers investing in Mississippi

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Firehawk Aerospace announces expansion into Mississippi rocket factory



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