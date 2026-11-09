ClearFlow Metalworks plans to open $28M aluminum manufacturing facility in Kentucky

ClearFlow Metalworks plans to establish a $28 million aluminum manufacturing facility in Russellville, Ky., creating 50 full-time jobs.



The company, which focuses on sustainable aluminum recycling and production, will develop the facility in phases. Phase I will include a secondary aluminum billet casting operation with an estimated annual production capacity of approximately 100,000 tons.



The facility will process recycled aluminum materials and produce aluminum billets for extrusion and other downstream manufacturing applications. The project will establish a U.S. manufacturing presence to serve domestic demand for aluminum products while supporting expanded recycling and production.



The company is investing in a newly constructed speculative building at Shelton Lane Industrial Park. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 15-year performance-based incentive agreement that could provide up to $1,000,500 in tax incentives, contingent on the company meeting investment, employment and wage targets.



Kentucky workforce service providers may also offer recruitment and job-placement services, customized training and job-training incentives.

Company and local officials discuss ClearFlow’s Kentucky investment

“We are excited to partner with Logan County and the city of Russellville as we establish our operations in Kentucky,” said John Dusanenko, CEO of ClearFlow Metalworks, in an October press release. “We are truly grateful for the support and collaboration we have received throughout this process.”



“We’re proud to welcome ClearFlow Metalworks to Logan County and to the commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Phil Baker, Logan County judge and executive. “We’re excited to have them join our community, and we’re ready to support their success as they put down roots here.”

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

Niagara Bottling opens beverage production facility in Kentucky



The project exceeded its original investment by more than $11 million.



Camco Chemical expands distribution facility in Kentucky



The facility will enlarge Camco’s fulfillment and distribution capacity by 130,000 square feet.



ISCO Industries has opened HDPE piping manufacturing facility in Kentucky



The new facility on Transport Court doubles the company’s current space in Louisville.



ADM invests more than $16 million to expand natural color manufacturing facility in Kentucky



The expansion will add 14,000 square feet of manufacturing space by early 2027.



Toyotetsu Mid America plans to invest nearly $41 million in Kentucky



The modernization of the Toyota supplier’s Owensboro plant is slated to be completed in 2028.