ADM invests more than $16 million to expand natural color manufacturing facility in Kentucky

ADM plans to expand its natural color manufacturing facility in Boone County, Kentucky. The company, which provides agricultural supply chain management, processing, food and beverage ingredients, and formulation expertise, is investing more than $16 million in the project and will create more than 40 new full-time jobs.

The expansion will add 14,000 square feet of manufacturing space by early 2027. The additional space will allow ADM to significantly increase the capacity of liquid and dry-blended color solutions already produced at the facility.

The project will expand production capabilities for ADM’s Colors From Nature portfolio of natural color solutions. The company said the investment will strengthen its ability to provide scalable natural color solutions to food and beverage customers.

The project follows a recent $26 million investment in ADM’s neighboring Erlanger facility to strengthen capabilities for food and beverage reformulation demands.

Evolving customer preferences focus on color

In a recent quote, Calvin McEvoy, ADM’s president of global flavors, said, “As customers respond to evolving consumer preferences and changing regulatory landscapes, color has become a crucial part of successful reformulation. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable, and scalable natural color solutions from our Colors From Nature portfolio to our customers, further positioning Northern Kentucky as a critical hub for our North American colors business.”

Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, added, “I want to thank ADM for reinvesting in Kentucky, creating new jobs in the Northern Kentucky region and growing their presence in the commonwealth. Our economy continues to thrive, and this is the type of project that positions our state for even more growth. ADM’s leaders are showing that they believe in the future of Kentucky, and I look forward to their continued success.”

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

GE Appliances invests $490M to build clothes washer manufacturing facility in Kentucky

The redesigned plant will bring production of more than 15 washer models back to the U.S. and create 800 new full-time jobs.

Tyson Foods invests $23.5M to expand and modernize protein manufacturing facility in Kentucky

The project will support increased production capacity and help retain over 1,100 jobs at the Henderson County facility.

Brewco Saw Systems invests $1.2M to expand sawmill equipment manufacturing facility in Kentucky

The expansion will add 11,000 square feet to the existing plant and support growing demand across the company’s product lines.

Foxconn to spend $173 million on new Kentucky Plant

Hon Hai Technology Group, as it’s known in Taiwan, said the Louisville plant would create 180 new jobs.

Midwest Equipment Manufacturing Inc. to spend $15 million expanding Kentucky factory

A statement from the Kentucky governor's office said the expansion would create 66 new jobs.



