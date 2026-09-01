Camco Chemical expands distribution facility in Kentucky

Camco Chemical will expand into a 130,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on its existing Holton Drive campus in Independence, Ky.



The company, which is a family-owned contract manufacturer and supply chain services partner providing chemical manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and related services to product and brand owners, will integrate the new facility into its existing operations.

RSA Properties, LLC, the family-owned real estate entity developing and constructing the facility, will work with Furlong Building as the contractor.



The new distribution center is intended to expand Camco’s fulfillment and distribution capacity, strengthen its supply chain capabilities and provide additional infrastructure to support its contract manufacturing operations in northern Kentucky.



The facility will be constructed on 14 remaining acres of Camco’s existing campus.

Company and state officials discuss expansion plans

“Our customers increasingly need turnkey services that simplify complex supply chains, including manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment, packaging and logistics,” said Adrian Hothem, Camco Chemical president and CEO, in a Sept. 1 press release. “This investment strengthens our ability to serve our customers, support our people and build the capabilities Camco needs for its next chapter of growth, where speed and effectiveness in getting product to end users are increasingly critical.”



“Kentucky is a place where companies succeed, and Camco’s development of a new distribution center in Northern Kentucky shows our economy continues to support growth,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

ADM invests more than $16 million to expand natural color manufacturing facility in Kentucky



The expansion will add 14,000 square feet of manufacturing space by early 2027.



Space Tango to spend $7.4 million on Kentucky HQ expansion



The commercial space infrastructure company says the money will create 25 new jobs.



Toyota to spend $1 billion to expand Kentucky and Indiana plants



Most of the money will go towards boosting Camry and RAV4 production, as well as adding a new electric vehicle.



James Composites to spend $5.8 million on new Kentucky factory



The fiberglass barge cover firm estimates it will hire 25 new employees.



Foxconn to spend $173 million on new Kentucky plant



Hon Hai Technology Group, as Foxconn is known in Taiwan, said the Louisville plant would create 180 new jobs.