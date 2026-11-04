Niagara Bottling opens beverage production facility in Kentucky

Niagara Bottling has opened a beverage production facility in Elsmere, Ky. The company, which manufactures private-label and branded beverages, invested $141 million in the project, creating 60 full-time jobs.



The facility is located at the C5 Airport East Logistics Center on a 52-acre site developed by CORE5 Industrial Partners. It includes more than 436,000 square feet of manufacturing space for beverage production and distribution operations.



The project was initially announced in September 2024 and exceeded its original investment amount by more than $11 million. Kentucky workforce service providers can offer Niagara no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Company and regional officials discuss investment and workforce

“Niagara Bottling’s investment highlights the combination of assets that makes Northern Kentucky a strong location for advanced manufacturing,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, in an October press release provided to Plant Services by email. “Our high-quality water resources, skilled workforce and central location give food and beverage manufacturers a compelling platform for growth. After seeing Niagara successfully operate through its busy season, we’re proud to celebrate the company’s investment and its long-term commitment to Northern Kentucky.”



“Kentucky’s leading manufacturing industry and companies like Niagara Bottling are investing in our people and helping fuel our record-breaking success,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I want to congratulate the company’s leaders on this wonderful milestone and look forward to seeing their success here in the commonwealth.”

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

Camco Chemical expands distribution facility in Kentucky



The facility will enlarge Camco’s fulfillment and distribution capacity by 130,000 square feet.



Ford plans to open $1B paint facility in Kentucky



The investment will replace the existing paint shop at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant and modernize the manufacturing operation.



ISCO Industries has opened HDPE piping manufacturing facility in Kentucky



The new facility on Transport Court doubles the company’s current space in Louisville.



Toyotetsu Mid America plans to invest nearly $41 million in Kentucky



The modernization of the Toyota supplier’s Owensboro plant is slated to be completed in 2028.



James Composites to spend $5.8 million on new Kentucky factory



The fiberglass barge cover firm estimates it will hire 25 new employees.