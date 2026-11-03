MAT Industries plans to expand air compressor manufacturing in Tennessee

MAT Industries plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Jackson, Tenn., adding a new production line as part of a continuing expansion project. The company, which manufactures air compressors and air brake tanks for consumer and contractor markets, previously invested $9 million in its Madison County operations in June 2025 and will create an additional 85 jobs through this latest expansion.

The new production line will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and output. The expansion builds on the company's previous commitment to add 30 jobs at the Jackson facility.

MAT Industries says expansion will strengthen manufacturing capabilities

“We are proud to continue investing in our Jackson operations and the talented workforce that has been instrumental to our success,” said Robbie Hite, vice president of operations, MAT Industries, in an October press release. “This expansion reflects the growing demand for our products as well as our long-term commitment to Madison County and the State of Tennessee.”

“MAT Industries’ decision to add another 85 jobs in Jackson reflects the strength of our workforce and the company’s confidence in our community,” said Sen. Ed Jackson (R-Jackson).

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Hygrade Components announces $1.6 million Tennessee expansion

The metals fabricator plans to create 30 jobs at the site.

Stella-Jones Corp. to build new $45 million steel lattice factory in Tennessee

The steel lattice tower factory is expected to employ about 230.

ALUKO Group to invest $107 million to open new aluminum manufacturing facility in Tennessee

The project will create 285 new jobs in Lauderdale County, and would be group's second project to locate in Tennessee in the last year.

Schneider Electric opens new electronics plant in Tennessee

The company didn’t specify how much the medium-voltage products plant cost or how many it would employ.

Anatolia Cabinet and Millwork to build new $9.6 million cabinet millwork factory in Baxter, Tennessee

The furniture company says it will be the first in the state with an “AI-integrated production system.”