Stella-Jones Corp. to build new $45 million steel lattice factory in Tennessee

Stella-Jones Corporation announced April 28 that it would build a new $45 million steel lattice tower factory in Fayetteville, Tennessee. The Lincoln County site, Stella-Jones Corp.’s first in the U.S., will employ an estimated 230 employees once fully operational.

According to a release from the Tennessee Economic and Community Development, the Montreal, Quebec-headquartered construction company is the latest case of Canadian foreign direct investment in the state. Canadian companies have created 4,000 jobs in Tennessee since 2019, the TECD said.

What people are saying

“We are truly pleased to announce Fayetteville as the home of our first U.S.-based steel structure manufacturing facility. As we prepare the site, we look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with the state of Tennessee and to playing an active role in the broader community. We are grateful to soon call Fayetteville home as we continue to invest and focus to support the needs of our utility customers across the country.”– Stella-Jones President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Vachon

“Today’s announcement reinforces that Tennessee is not only leading the nation as the best state to do business but also as a top hub for global brands. We’re proud that Stella-Jones is expanding into Middle Tennessee and look forward to seeing the opportunity these nearly 230 jobs will have on the families across Lincoln County for years to come.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Companies always have a choice in where they choose to do business, and we’re thrilled that Stella-Jones is furthering its commitment to Tennessee by investing in a new location in Fayetteville. Congratulations on today’s announcement and thank you to the partners that came together to bring this project to fruition.” – Deputy Governor and TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Hyosung to spend $157 million on new Memphis transformer plant

The South Korean transformer company says the expansion will create 240 new jobs at its headquarters.

Schenider Electric opens new electronics plant in Tennessee

The company didn’t specify how much the medium-voltage products plant cost or how many it would employ.

Aqua Membranes to spend $6.6 million on new Tennessee water-treatment products factory

The Albuquerque-based company, which produces reverse-osmosis membranes, will hire 95 people at the site.