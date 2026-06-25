Hygrade Components announces $1.6 million Tennessee expansion

Hygrade Components announced June 25 that it would spend $1.6 million at its Mount Pleasant, Tennessee metal fabrication plant about 40 miles south of Nashville. In a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the company said it planned to create 30 new jobs at the site, which will be 100,000 square feet larger once it is completed.

The expansion will reportedly allow Hygrade to grow into new markets. The New York-founded metal fabricator largely produces metal components for windows and doors, including steel reinforcements for windows and patio doors, screen frames and screen frame components, sliding door tracks and patio door accessories. It has its headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and other factories in Arkansas and Oregon. The most recent expansion will bring the number of its employees in Tennessee to 100.

In a statement, Hygrade CEO Randall D. Gottlieb said the expansion would allow the company to scale its offerings and guarantee its continued operation in Mount Pleasant.

What people are saying

“This long-term commitment not only expands our operational footprint but also empowers us to innovate faster, scale our services and better serve our growing client base over the next decade,” said Randall D. Gottlieb, CEO of Hygrade Components. “This milestone guarantees our presence in the community for years to come, allowing us to build deeper relationships, create lasting local jobs and deliver sustained excellence.”

“Tennessee continues to attract companies like Hygrade Components due to our highly skilled workforce and business-friendly climate,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting job creation statewide, and I am grateful for the opportunities this project will create for families across Maury County.”

“When a company chooses to do business in our state, it speaks to the strength of our workforce and the business climate we’ve built to support growth and expansion,” said Deputy Gov. and TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “We thank Hygrade Components for more than 30 years of commitment to Tennessee and stand ready to support this company’s success for the next 30-plus years.”

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Stella-Jones Corp. to build new $45 million steel lattice factory in Tennessee

The steel lattice tower factory is expected to employ about 230.

Hyosung to spend $157 million on new Memphis transformer plant

The South Korean transformer company says the expansion will create 240 new jobs at its headquarters.

Schenider Electric opens new electronics plant in Tennessee

The company didn’t specify how much the medium-voltage products plant cost or how many it would employ.