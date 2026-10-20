Viakable plans $55 million electrical cable manufacturing expansion in Illinois

Viakable plans to expand its electrical cable manufacturing facility in La Salle, Ill. The company, which manufactures cables for electricity generation, transmission and distribution, will invest $55 million in the project and create 50 new full-time jobs while retaining 65 existing positions.

The expansion includes a 22,000-square-foot addition and the installation of 17 machines. Viakable will also improve critical utilities, including by adding a new electrical substation, to increase capacity in wire drawing, cabling, extrusion and packaging.

The project is supported by Illinois' Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program. Under the agreement, Viakable has committed to creating the new jobs and retaining the existing employees.

Company executives discuss the expansion

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to La Salle, Illinois, and to the future of manufacturing in North America,” said Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, CEO of Viakable owner Xignux in an October press release. “By strengthening our operation here, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, create quality jobs, and expand our capabilities in the U.S.”

“I'm proud that Viakable is doubling down on their commitment to Illinois as a key partner in our economic vision and world-class manufacturing ecosystem,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Investments like this are helping Illinois build an even stronger foundation for long-term, sustainable prosperity that is being felt in communities across the state.”

Manufacturers investing in Illinois

Voortman Steel Machinery opens CNC steel processing machinery manufacturing facility in Illinois

The company’s $51 million expansion is expected to create 51 new jobs and retain 40 existing positions.

Combe to spend $30 million to expand Illinois operations

The Clearasil parent company is moving operations into the state from California.

Hyundai to spend $452.5 million on trailer manufacturing in Illinois

The project is expected to create 2,475 new jobs.

DMG MORI to spend $40.5 million on new factory, R&D site in Illinois

The machining company will also host a dedicated workforce development program in partnership with the City Colleges of Chicago.

Pure Lithium Corp. battery co opens new Chicago HQ, announces pilot production line

The company hopes to supplant lithium-ion batteries with superior lithium-metal batteries.