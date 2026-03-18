Hyundai to spend $452.5 million on trailer manufacturing in Illinois

Hyundai Translead and the governor’s office of Illinois jointly announced March 16 that the Hyundai Motor Co. subsidiary would establish new trailer manufacturing locations in Will County, Illinois. The trailer manufacturer, which produces dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies and dollies, said it would spend $452.5 million and create 2,475 jobs as it expands its manufacturing footprint.

The state of Illinois extended incentives to Hyundai Translead to secure the project. According to the governor’s office, the company will receive an Economic Development for a Growing Economy grant in exchange for meeting stated investment and employment targets.

In statements, state and company officials said the decision represented long-term planning that included more manufacturing in Illinois.

What people are saying

“Our expansion to Illinois represents years of planning and a shared vision for long-term growth,” said Sean Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Translead. “This investment reflects our confidence and commitment to building products, workforce development, and partnerships that endure. We’re proud to work alongside state and local leaders to create meaningful economic opportunities while expanding our manufacturing footprint that serves our customers and communities.”

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Translead to Illinois as a new manufacturer in our state. This investment represents a long-term commitment that will create 2,500 new jobs and opportunities for working families in Will County and beyond,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois will keep attracting major industries and job creators that are transformational for our economy and the communities and hardworking Illinoisans who power them.”

“Hyundai Translead’s investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Illinois and in the strength of our workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “This investment creates good-paying jobs, drives economic growth, and opens new doors of opportunity for communities across our state — all while reinforcing our position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation. We’re proud to partner with Hyundai Translead as we continue building a stronger, more inclusive economy for Illinois families.”

Manufacturers investing in Illinois

CSL breaks ground on $1.5 billion expansion for plasma therapy plant

The pharmaceutical manufacturer said the expansion would add 300 new jobs.

DMG Mori to spend $40.5 million on new factory, R&D site in Illinois

The German machining company will also host a dedicated workforce development program in partnership with the City Colleges of Chicago.

Abbvie to spend $380 million, create 300 new jobs at new Illinois factories

The factory says it will build two new factories for its North Chicago campus.