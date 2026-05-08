Combe to spend $30 million to expand Illinois operations

Combe, Inc. announced May 6 that it would spend $30 million to expand its Rantoul, Illinois factory in eastern central Illinois.

According to a statement from the Illinois governor’s office, the expansion is supported by a $5 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The parent company behind Clearasil, Odor-Eaters, Just for Men and Vagisil brand consumer pharmaceuticals said the expansion would bolster its operation for the future, relocate some of its manufacturing from a location in California, and create 20 new jobs at the site.

What people are saying

“Investing in Rantoul is not about capacity, but about durability,” said Keech Combe Shetty, Executive Chair of Combe Incorporated. “Our roots in Rantoul run deep, and we are incredibly grateful to our dedicated team here, and this commitment ensures that these jobs remain in the community that has supported us for over half a century. We are grateful to the State of Illinois, the Village of Rantoul, and the County of Champaign for their support, allowing us to maintain and grow our operations and keep these essential jobs in the region.”

“Combe’s expansion is a great example of how the State of Illinois works with companies and communities to create jobs and opportunities for our people,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With more than a half-century of calling Illinois home, Combe’s long-term commitment speaks to why Illinois continues to bolster its reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse.”

“Companies like Combe investing in our communities play a huge role in making Illinois the best place to live, work, and thrive,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “Planting roots in Rantoul not only reaffirms our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and supply chain management, but also creates long-term, local economic growth.”

“Proactively connecting with Illinois’ businesses, understanding their needs, and working together to secure their investment in the state is a critical component of the work we do at DCEO,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “When faced with options to do business elsewhere, Combe chose Illinois, affirming the strength of Illinois’ manufacturing workforce, and why Illinois remains a strategic location for manufacturing companies to grow.”

Manufacturers investing in Illinois

Hyundai to spend $452.5 million on trailer manufacturing in Illinois

The project is expected to create 2,475 new jobs.

CSL breaks ground on $1.5 billion expansion for plasma therapy plant

The pharmaceutical manufacturer said the expansion would add 300 new jobs.

DMG Mori to spend $40.5 million on new factory, R&D site in Illinois

The German machining company will also host a dedicated workforce development program in partnership with the City Colleges of Chicago.