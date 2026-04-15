Azure Printed Homes opens new Colorado Factory

Azure Printed Homes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 15 for its new, 25,000-square-foot factory in Denver, Colorado. In a company statement, the 3D-printing and steel fabrication company said the factory would create 50 jobs manufacturing prebuilt, 3D-printed metal housing.

According to a company statement, the company was drawn to the state with a $3.895 million loan from Colorado’s Affordable Housing Financing Fund as well as other state policies supporting the construction of new housing. In addition to the Affordable Housing Financing Fund, the company named Colorado’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program, the state’s 2024 Accessory Dwelling Unit Law, and State Bill 25-002, which it noted simplified modular and factory-built housing regulations.

Founded in 2022, Azure Printed Homes prints houses using large-scale 3D-printing in metal. The company says it has delivered more than 100 homes across the U.S. and actively participates in affordable housing programs.

What people are saying

“Colorado is leading the way with forward-thinking policies that remove barriers and incentivize scalable, resilient construction,” said Gene Eidelman, co-founder and CEO of Azure Printed Homes. “This new facility brings our agile manufacturing platform for housing directly to the region, helping communities build faster and more affordably while addressing critical needs like workforce housing and solutions for homelessness.”

“Colorado is leading the way to build more housing that people can afford, and an important part of that is investing in innovative and lower-cost construction methods,” said Governor Polis. “There is no silver bullet solution to address our housing shortage, which is why we are looking at every innovative solution to build more homes and save people money. When at full capacity this new Azure Printed Homes facility will support 50 good-paying jobs and help Colorado build more homes people can afford.”

Manufacturers investing in Colorado

Swire Coca-Cola, USA invests $475 million to build beverage manufacturing facility in Colorado

The new facility is expected to produce more than 230 beverage options across more than 60 brands once operational.

Entegris receives $75 million from CHIPS Act to build Colorado facility and support the semiconductor supply chain

Operation at the plant is expected to begin in 2025, with 600 new jobs being created in the process.

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies expands operations in Colorado

The expansion will be used to create a segregated cleanroom facility reserved for wiring and harnessing, called the "Deep Space Center."