Mondi to consolidate manufacturing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mondi, a packaging company that produces packaging from recycled paper and other materials, announced April 22 that it would consolidate its manufacturing operations in Oakdale, Pennsylvania and Wellsburg, West Virginia into a new packaging production plant outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from the Pennsylvania governor’s office, the move will create or retain a total of 170 jobs.

In a company statement, Mondi said the move to the new 200,000-square-foot factory would also expand the company’s portfolio into packaging for “eCommerce,” food, feed, building materials, and chemicals. The new factory will also include upgraded technology and “significantly” increases Mondi’s U.S. production capacity, the company said, to a maximum eventual capacity of 300 million paper bags per year.

To secure the project, Pennsylvania state leadership said it granted Mondi a Department of Community and Economic Development for a $1 million grant.

What people are saying

The opening of our new Pittsburgh plant marks an important milestone for our paper bags business in North America,” said Rory Taylor, President, Paper Bags Americas at Mondi. “By bringing production together in a modern facility, we are strengthening our ability to support customers with reliable, high‑quality paper bag solutions while responding more effectively to evolving customer needs across growing end markets."

“From day one, my Administration has been aggressively competing for — and winning — economic development projects across Pennsylvania, and that’s part of the reason companies like Mondi are doubling down and reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “From historic investments in site development to cutting red tape, our strategy is working and we’re going to keep making strategic investments that grow our economy, create good jobs, and open the doors of opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

“Demand in eCommerce is increasingly shaped by high‑volume, fast‑moving applications that require flexibility, short lead times and consistent performance,” said Nedim Nisic, VP GM eCommerce at Mondi. “The new Pittsburgh plant allows us to better align our sustainable paper‑based eCommerce portfolio with these specific customer requirements. The investment underlines Mondi’s long‑term commitment to the US market and to sustainable growth within its eCommerce business.”

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