TE Connectivity plans to open a fiber array unit manufacturing and research and development facility in Henrietta, N.Y., in spring 2027. The company, which manufactures connectors, sensors and electronic components, will invest more than $62 million into the project and create more than 860 new jobs.

The facility will occupy a vacant 135,000-square-foot building at 1600 Marketplace Drive and support the development and production of next-generation fiber array units and related optical connectivity products. The products are designed to serve data center operators and cloud providers and support higher-density, lower-power architectures for AI and cloud computing applications.

Empire State Development is providing up to $22 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for more than 860 jobs. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.

TE Connectivity investment supports optical connectivity manufacturing

“Upstate New York helped build this country, and we are making sure it helps build the future with good paying manufacturing jobs that support families and strengthen communities,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a November press release.

"The advanced manufacturing industry is an integral part of Rochester’s workforce and economy,” said Senator Jeremy Cooney, D-NY. “I’m proud to welcome TE Connectivity to Henrietta, creating nearly 1,000 jobs, revitalizing the former Sam’s Club building, and strengthening New York’s leadership in the optics and photonics industry.“

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