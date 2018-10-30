/ / / / eTensifer high-pressure electric pump system delivers hydraulic/liquid pressures to 36,500 psi

High Pressure Equipment Co. (HiP), a subsidiary of Graco Inc., introduces the eTensifer pump, a high-pressure electric pump system. The "plug and play" eTensifier simply plugs into a wall outlet - no need for an air compressor like other high-pressure pumps on the market. The portable, lightweight (only 46 lbs) eTensifier will deliver hydraulic/liquid pressures to 36,500 psi with a smoother flow rate from zero to full pressure and a quiet electric motor.



The eTensifier represents new technology for the industry, introduced by three industry-leading names: patent-pending motors controls from Graco, proven hydraulic pumps from Sprague and high-pressure components and customer service from HiP.



The eTensifier features SmartControl technology that allows for two operational modes: a traditional pressure knob for standard jobs and an industry-first pressure test mode that allows the user to set the desired pressure and walk away. In test mode, the controller will take the unit up to set pressure and then hold it to verify. The SmartControl technology also includes a cycle counter to assist in planning for routine maintenance.



Another first for the eTensifier is the ProConnect system to allow users to switch out the Sprague pump lower. This quick-connect system enables the operator to change out the pump lower with the loosening of a screw, facilitating a pump size change or maintenance replacement of the pump lower. The eTensifier pump can operate eight different pump sizes, allowing companies to reduce inventory requirements.