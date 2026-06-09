Amazon, Corning to partner on fiber-optics manufacturing

Corning, Inc. announced June 8 that it had reached a “multibillion-dollar” deal with Amazon Web Services Co. to increase production of its fiber-optic cables for use in Amazon’s data centers. According to a Corning company release, the “multiyear” agreement will create 1,000 new jobs at the specialty glass company’s factories in North Carolina, specifically.

The agreement will also see Amazon and Corning cooperating on a new program to expand the Fiber Optic Technician Training Program in Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina.

Neither company put a specific dollar amount on the deal or disclosed how long the deal would last.

In a statement, Corning leadership said the agreement will allow it to increase production. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman characterized the deal as a continuation of Amazon’s previous investments in the state. Amazon did say the agreement with Corning is in addition to its existing plans to spend $10 billion in North Carolina on cloud computing infrastructure, and that AWS has reportedly invested $20 billion in North Carolina since 2010.

What people are saying

"This agreement with Amazon represents a significant milestone for Corning and for American manufacturing," said Wendell Weeks, chairman, CEO, and president of Corning. "For 175 years, Corning has pioneered the technologies that connect people and transform industries. Amazon's investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base."

"Amazon's investments in North Carolina have created more than 26,000 jobs across the state. This multibillion-dollar agreement with Corning continues that commitment, channeling investment into American manufacturing and creating 1,000 new jobs at their facilities near our data centers," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. "We're also partnering to train North Carolinians for highly skilled roles in fiber optics and fusion splicing. These long-term investments create long-term careers and real opportunity in the communities where we operate."

“Every day, North Carolina is proving that American manufacturing and cutting-edge technology go hand in hand,” said U.S. Senator Ted Budd. “This multibillion-dollar agreement, between Amazon and Corning, will create 1,000 family-sustaining jobs for hardworking North Carolinians while also strengthening the critical infrastructure of the U.S. supply chain. This partnership further proves that North Carolina is the number one state in the country for American businesses to invest, build, and grow. As a leading voice in the Senate for workforce development and American manufacturing, I am proud that we are continuing to capitalize on that momentum in North Carolina.”

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