Niagara Power Transformer plans manufacturing facility expansion in New York

Niagara Power Transformer plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Cheektowaga, New York. The company, which manufactures liquid-filled power transformers, will invest $71 million into the project and create 73 new jobs, increasing its local workforce from 146 to 219 employees.

The expansion will add approximately 96,000 square feet to the company’s existing facilities. The new space will support manufacturing, warehouse and office operations and allow the company to manufacture more transformers to meet growing demand.

The project is expected to increase transformer production from 90 to 140 transformers annually, an increase of approximately 50%. Construction is expected to be completed over the next two years.

Manufacturers investing in New York

Lactalis invests $75M to expand dairy manufacturing facilities in New York

The expansions will enhance production of cottage cheese, sour cream, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone, while creating over 50 new jobs across two locations.

Moog opens electromechanical actuation manufacturing facility in New York

The new facility will serve as Moog’s largest site dedicated to manufacturing for its growing space portfolio.

Orbic Electronics Manufacturing invests $110M to expand electronics manufacturing facility in New York

The facility is expected to manufacture up to five million smartphones, tablets, wearables, and networking devices annually.

Alstom opens $75M railcar manufacturing facility in New York

The facility is one of the few in the United States capable of producing stainless steel car body shells for passenger rail vehicles.

GlobalFoundries invests $16B to expand semiconductor manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont

The expansion supports growing demand for high-performance, power-efficient chips driven by the rise of artificial intelligence.