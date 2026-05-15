Unified Legacy to spend $125 million on Georgia metal fabrication expansion

Unified Legacy Co. will spend $125 million to expand its Georgia metal fabrication and manufacturing operations and increase its workforce there by 500 over coming years. According to a May 15 statement from the Georgia governor’s office, Unified Legacy’s Unified Defense facility has operated in Byron, Georgia, since 2022. The new plant will be located in Macon, Georgia, with construction starting later this year.

According to its website, Unified Legacy operates as an umbrella over three companies: Prince Service & Manufacturing operates in laser-cutting, powder coating, complex heavy-plate fabrication; Unified Defense fabricates metal parts for defense and military operations, including ground support equipment; and Tress U.S. specializes in manufactured steel trusses. Friday’s statement did not specify which of Unified Legacy’s businesses would run the Macon plant.

The Georgia governor’s office did not disclose any incentives or grants to attract the project. In a statement, United Legacy CEO Eric Williams said the company is committed to staying in the state.

What people are saying

“Georgia has been central to our growth from day one, and this investment in Macon-Bibb County reflects our confidence in the region and its workforce. As demand continues to grow, this new facility expands our capabilities, increases capacity, and positions us to take on larger, more complex work. We are committed to building for the long term here in Middle Georgia,” said Eric Williams, CEO of United Legacy. “This expansion is about creating real opportunities for people. We are excited to add 500 jobs across skilled trades, engineering, and support roles, and to invest in developing a strong, capable workforce. Our goal is to create careers that people are proud of and build a team that continues to raise the standard for what we do.”

“Georgia’s manufacturing sector continues to grow because companies like Unified Legacy benefit from our strong workforce, infrastructure, and partnership approach,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We are proud that this Georgia-based company is reinforcing its commitment to the people of this state through this expansion.”

“This announcement underscores the strength of Georgia’s manufacturing and defense ecosystems, and the confidence companies like United Legacy have in building and growing here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “At a time when strengthening domestic manufacturing is critical to our national security, Georgia offers a competitive edge with a highly skilled workforce, world-class logistics, and strong local and state partnerships. We’re proud to support this investment in Macon-Bibb County and the high-quality jobs it will bring to the community while advancing capabilities that matter to our nation’s defense.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Blue Ops to spend $30 million in Georgia naval drone factory

The investment is expected to create 200 new jobs manufacturing drone boats.

UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.

Pratt & Whitney spending $200 million to expand Georgia aircraft engine factory

The new expansion is expected to initially create 15 new jobs.