UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

UCB Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medicine for the nervous system and immune systems, announced March 24 that it would build its first U.S. factory in Rowen, Gwinnett County, Georgia. The company said the 460,000-square-foot factory will create 330 jobs at the site. A related announcement from the Georgia governor’s office indicated the plant would cost $2 billion.

According to a company statement, the Georgia factory, UCB’s first in the United States, will complement its existing network of clients and contract manufacturers there. The company’s existing U.S. headquarters is located in Smyrna, Georgia and currently supports 400 jobs, the governor’s office said.

In addition to its proximity to its existing logistical headquarters, UCB noted the site would be located near Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, suggesting a pool of talent to draw future hires from.

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“This decision reflects our confidence in UCB’s long-term growth and our deep-rooted commitment to the United States,” said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. “By investing in Georgia, where our U.S. headquarters have been based for more than three decades, we are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline, and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition, and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success. This project is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in total economic impact, reflecting the broader value it will create for the region and its communities.”

“When we met with UCB leadership earlier this year in Belgium, we discussed how the Peach State would be the right partner for their visionary plans in the U.S. that will benefit both patients and hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “UCB’s announcement is also a significant milestone for our life sciences industry, representing one of the largest investments in state history and establishing both the Rowen facility and Georgia as a true hub of innovation in this field.”

“UCB’s decision to locate their new manufacturing operation in Gwinnett County is a testament to the strength of our entire region to support the growth of the life sciences industry,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “UCB’s innovation, talent, and strategic investment show that metro Atlanta is not just a hub for life sciences today, but a place where the breakthroughs of tomorrow are taking shape.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Pratt & Whitney spending $200 million to expand Georgia aircraft engine factory

The new expansion is expected to initially create 15 new jobs.

Preciball USA announces new $17 million Georgia factory

The new factory for producing industrial balls for bearings and valves will create 65 new jobs.

Dongwon Autopart Technology to build new $30 million Georgia factory, create 200 new jobs

The Korean auto parts manufacturer already has about 500 employees in the region.