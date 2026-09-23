Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from PepsiCo, Amy's Kitchen and more

Three food industry manufacturers are among the list of high-profile layoffs in manufacturing in this edition of Factory Fallout. In addition, all 116 employees of PJ Trailers’ plant in Mt. Orab, Ohio will be dismissed. While the reasons for downsizing may be different for each organization, the result is the same: disruption to the lives of the workers.

PJ Trailers, which makes large trailers for professional use, will shut down a manufacturing plant in Mt. Orab. The plant is set to close on Nov. 8, affecting all 116 employees, according to a WARN Act notice. The closure was announced Sept. 15, 2026. Some employees may be able to transfer to PJ Trailer’s Big Tex Trailer plant in Batavia, OH., according to the notice.



The closure “reflects the economic realities of the market and the operational steps necessary to sustain the long-term health of our business,” PJ Trailers reported in the notice.

Food and beverage container manufacturer Anchor Glass plans to permanently close its manufacturing facility in Warner Robins, Ga, affecting all 168 employees, according to a WARN notice filed Aug. 18. The date of separation will be Oct. 17.

PepsiCo has ended manufacturing and warehouse operations at its Cheverly, Md., bottling facility, laying off 143 workers in fleet, transport, manufacturing and warehouse operations, according to MSN. The layoffs took effect Sept. 14. PepsiCo, the food and beverage giant, used the affected site as a bottling and manufacturing operation.

Masonite Corporation is closing its Kirkwood, N. Y., manufacturing plant, resulting in nearly 50 layoffs, according to local news station WIVT/WBGH. The company told employees about the layoffs at the end of August 2026. The facility is scheduled to close permanently on Nov. 23. Masonite, a door manufacturer, was purchased by Owens Corning in 2024.

Amy’s Kitchen announced plans to close its flagship Santa Rosa, Calif, manufacturing plant. It will shift production to facilities in Idaho and Oregon, affecting 260 jobs across its manufacturing network, according to the Press Democrat. Layoffs are scheduled to begin late this year, with a second round next summer. Amy’s Kitchen produces organic, vegetarian packaged foods, including frozen entrées.