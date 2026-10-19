Nucor plans to expand utility towers and structures manufacturing facility in Indiana

Nucor plans to expand its utility towers and structures manufacturing facility in Crawfordsville, Ind., pending regulatory and other approvals. The company, which manufactures steel and steel products, will invest $105 million in the project. It is expected to create 100 new jobs with average annual wages of $87,500.



The expansion will add more than 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space at the existing Nucor Towers & Structures facility. The additional space will increase the facility’s capacity to manufacture utility poles and related products.



The project will incorporate advanced automation, modern production equipment and additional manufacturing technologies to expand production capacity while supporting efficient, safe and high-quality operations. The existing Indiana facility employs 328 people.



Nucor received the support of Gov. Mike Braun, the Indiana Office of Commerce, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Montgomery County Council and Board of Commissioners, and other state and local leaders involved in the project.

What people are saying

Nucor chair and CEO Leon Topalian said the expansion responds to demand for utility products and investment in the electrical grid.



“The expansion of our Indiana facility reflects the strong demand we are seeing in the utility market,” Topalian said in an October press release. “Utilities across the country are making significant investments to modernize the electric grid and meet growing electricity demand. By expanding our Crawfordsville operations and investing in advanced manufacturing and automation, we are strengthening our ability to serve our customers and support their long-term infrastructure needs.”



"We are proud to expand Nucor's presence in Indiana and build on the success of our Crawfordsville operations," said Laurent De Mey, vice president and general manager of Nucor Towers and Structures. "This investment will allow us to better serve our utility customers while creating high-quality jobs and supporting continued economic growth in the region.”

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Nucor to open utility structures production facility in Indiana



The new plant will be built near the Nucor Steel Crawfordsville steel mill and will create 200 new jobs for the area.