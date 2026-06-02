Merrell Bros to spend $16.5 million to expand Indiana HQ, factory

Merrell Bros., Inc., will expand its Kokomo, Indiana headquarters by 40,000 square feet, nearly doubling its existing 43,000-square-foot footprint. According to a release from the Indiana governor’s office, the company plans to spend $16.5 million on the expansion, which will also enable it to hire 35 new employees through 2028.

Merrell Bros., Inc. runs several services related to biosolids management, including transportation, disposal, storage, digester cleaning, lagoon dredging, and sediment removal services, in addition to manufacturing its own devices for biosolids managing like pasteurizing systems and equipment for turning waste into fertilizer products.

The company says it plans to hire engineers, fabricators, CAD designers and other manufacturing positions for the expanded headquarters alongside senior accountants and office staff.

In a statement, Merell Bros. CFO Karson Merell said the company’s foundation is in Indiana and expressed gratitude to the state for hosting it.

What people are saying

“We are grateful to our state and local partners for their ongoing commitment to investing in our community,” said Karson Merrell, CFO of Merrell Bros. “This support enables us to grow our operations and serve customers across the country from our home base in Howard County. Although Merrell Bros. has a national presence, our foundation is here, and we appreciate the support that allows us to continue expanding locally. We look forward to the next phase of growth and the opportunities ahead.”

“Across the state, Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses like Merrell Bros. are thriving,” said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. “Indiana ranks top five nationally for small business survival, highlighting the work ethic and resiliency of Hoosiers. Merrell Bros. was founded right here more than 40 years ago and continues to invest and create new, good-paying jobs in Howard County while serving customers across the country.”

“Merrell Bros. has been a valued part of the Howard County business community for decades, and we’re proud to see their continued growth right here at home,” said CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Lori Dukes. “Their continued expansion is a strong reflection of the kind of environment that exists in Howard County and across Indiana, where innovation, investment, and long-term success are supported.”

Manufacturers investing in Indiana

Eli Lilly opens new genetic medicine factory, pledges $4.5 billion in Indiana plant enhancements

The company plans to produce some of its novel anti-obesity and type 2 diabetes medications at the campus' API plant.

Hanjung America Corp. to build first US plant in Huntington, Indiana

The South Korean company produces components used in battery systems, including those used by electric vehicles.

Sugar Foods to expand into new Indiana factory and distribution center

Local press reports the site will host an estimated 105 new full-time employees.