Amazon plans to open advanced manufacturing facility in Indiana

Amazon plans to open a new 585,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Greenwood, Ind. It will produce products used to power Amazon’s fulfillment and robotics network across North America.



The company will invest more than $100 million in the project and create 300 skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs.



The facility is expected to launch by 2028 and will integrate advanced fabrication, robotic welding, automated powder coating and assembly capabilities. The plant will also use AWS and AI-powered smart manufacturing systems and robotics to support its manufacturing operations.



Products manufactured at the facility will be used in Amazon fulfillment centers across North America.



New positions at the facility will include CNC operators, welders, powder coating technicians, assemblers, manufacturing engineers, quality assurance specialists, controls engineers and program managers, with roles earning an average of almost $100,000 per year.

Indiana governor praises facility investment and workforce

“We're thrilled to bring 300 advanced manufacturing jobs to Greenwood, Indiana, and to continue investing in growth and opportunities across the state,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon vice president of Economic Development, in a Sept. 24 press release. “This facility represents a significant investment in the Indianapolis community that will create jobs with a median salary well above the regional average.”

“Amazon's decision to locate this facility in Indiana is a powerful testament to the strength of our manufacturing workforce, our world-class infrastructure, and our commitment to creating an environment where businesses of all sizes can grow and thrive,” said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

Manufacturing investments in Indiana

Toyota Material Handling North America invests $100 million to expand electric forklift manufacturing facility in Indiana



The 295,000-square-foot factory began production in July 2026 and adds 140 jobs to the company’s Columbus campus.



Merrell Bros to spend $16.5 million to expand Indiana HQ, factory

The biosolids treatment factory will hire 35 new jobs through 2028.



Lamiflex Group invests $5.04 million to build plastic packaging manufacturing facility in Indiana



The new site will create 62 full-time jobs by 2027 will support U.S. sheet steel manufacturers with locally produced packaging materials.



Sugar Foods to expand into new Indiana factory and distribution center

Local press reports the site will host an estimated 105 new full-time employees.



Vehicle Service Group invests $5M to expand vehicle lifting equipment manufacturing facility in Indiana



The new production line will boost capacity, improve lead times, and expand job opportunities at the Madison site.



