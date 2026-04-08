Premier Brands of America to open new $15 million health products factory

Premier Brands of America, Inc., announced April 8 with the governor's office of Pennsylvania that it would establish its latest manufacturing site in Scott Township, Pennsylvania. The $15 million site, Premier Brands’ first in the U.S., will employ 58 to produce consumer health products like Arm & Hammer foot care and Cutter Poison Ivy lotion, as well as similar private-label products.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania governor’s office, the state agreed to spend $4 million to help secure the project. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development cleared a $3.6 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan, a $245,700 Pennsylvania First Grant, and a $64,300 grant earmarked for worker training.

In a statement, company leadership said the new factory would help scale production and create jobs, possibly on new product lines.

What people are saying

“Premier Brands of America is proud to expand into Pennsylvania and invest in Lackawanna County as we continue to scale our manufacturing and innovation capabilities,” said Larry Page, Vice President of Marketing, Premier Brands of America. “This new facility strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs in the region. We appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth and local organizations that made this investment possible and look forward to being a long-term contributor to the community and its economic growth.”

“Pennsylvania has become a key state for businesses looking to expand operations because we’re making strategic investments, cutting red tape, and expanding our workforce,” said Governor Shapiro. “All across the Commonwealth, we’re competing for new opportunities and winning — creating jobs, strengthening our communities, and building a stronger future for Pennsylvania. We’re going to keep building on this momentum and make sure Pennsylvania remains a place where businesses choose to invest and families can succeed.”

“The NEPA Alliance is proud to work with DCED to provide Premier Brands access to Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority financing to support the expansion and renovation of the Scranton Times-Tribune Building — a project that will create quality manufacturing jobs and strengthen our regional economy,” said Stephen Ursich, Vice President of Business Development, NEPA Alliance. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is making strategic investments to grow manufacturing, and this project is a strong example of how those efforts are translating into real opportunities for our communities.”

“The expansion of Premier Brands of America into Lackawanna County represents exactly the kind of investment that drives long-term economic growth in our region, bringing valuable manufacturing capacity and industry expertise to our community,” said A.J. Cimahosky, Business Development Manager, Scranton Chamber of Commerce. “This project adds to the continued progress of our local economy and, more importantly, creates meaningful job opportunities for our residents. It reflects the momentum we are seeing across Northeastern Pennsylvania and reinforces Lackawanna County’s position as a competitive location for business.”

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