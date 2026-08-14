Lenovo opens server manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Lenovo has opened an expanded server manufacturing facility in Whitsett, North Carolina. The facility has begun manufacturing operations following an expansion that doubles its footprint to support growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The company, which produces computing devices, infrastructure solutions, software, and services, made a multi-million-dollar investment in the project and expects the expansion to create approximately 1,000 new jobs. More than 400 positions have already been filled, with additional hiring planned as production continues to scale.

The expanded North Carolina Smart Campus now encompasses 890,000 square feet. The facility includes infrastructure capable of supporting 20 megawatts of power and has been designed to support the next two generations of high-performance computing. Lenovo also increased manufacturing capacity by 35%, including Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) capabilities for server production.

The facility manufactures servers for Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group and is located less than an hour from the company's development laboratories. By expanding production in North Carolina, Lenovo aims to strengthen its technology supply chain while improving delivery speed and responsiveness to customer demand.

Expansion supports AI infrastructure production and manufacturing growth

In a recent quote, Ben Massie, vice president, Infrastructure Solutions Group Global Supply Chain, Lenovo, said, “This expansion reflects our confidence in North Carolina, its talented workforce, and the strong partnerships we’ve built over the past two decades in the state. As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Whitsett allows us to serve customers faster while creating high-quality jobs and contributing to the long-term growth of the region.”

Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, added, “Lenovo has been an important contributor to North Carolina’s economy for more than two decades. This expansion creates high-quality advanced manufacturing jobs, grows our economy, and reinforces North Carolina’s role as a destination for long-term business investment and a key player in innovation.”

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